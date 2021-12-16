Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “

Get Citizens Financial Services alerts:

Citizens Financial Services has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $195.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.46.

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.05. Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 29.73% and a return on equity of 13.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Services will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 3.12%. Citizens Financial Services’s payout ratio is 33.58%.

About Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Financial Services (CZFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.