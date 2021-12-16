Citigroup Trims T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Target Price to $166.50

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $169.00 to $166.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TROW. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $193.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $193.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.86. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $145.54 and a 12 month high of $224.55. The firm has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,862,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,760,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,690,129,000 after purchasing an additional 436,234 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 100.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 842,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $169,692,000 after purchasing an additional 422,279 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 32.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,479,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $292,892,000 after purchasing an additional 365,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 297.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 453,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,875,000 after purchasing an additional 339,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

