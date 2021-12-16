Citigroup Raises Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target to $93.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equity Residential from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist raised their price target on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.72.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $89.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.09. The firm has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.79. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $56.08 and a 1 year high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The firm had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $4,376,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $3,491,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,803 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 21,490 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 28,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,930,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,121,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,327,000 after buying an additional 927,850 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,960,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,984,000 after buying an additional 193,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

