Citigroup Increases M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target to $195.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MTB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.97.

MTB traded up $4.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $155.14. 10,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,414. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.08. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $119.89 and a 1 year high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTB. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 53.2% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 696.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 26,234 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in M&T Bank by 185.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

