Citigroup Downgrades Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $105.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $115.00.

SYNH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised shares of Syneos Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.86.

Shares of SYNH opened at $100.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.89 and its 200-day moving average is $91.52. Syneos Health has a fifty-two week low of $65.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,713,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,232,000 after buying an additional 1,804,565 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,546,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,843 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,700,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,093,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,752,000 after purchasing an additional 776,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,449,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,205,000 after purchasing an additional 619,006 shares in the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

