Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Decreased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 843,204 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,417 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $45,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,265 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 28,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 51,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.35.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.92. 372,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,190,156. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.35 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.64. The company has a market capitalization of $248.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.