Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 83.17 ($1.10).

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.52) price target on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of CINE traded up GBX 3.63 ($0.05) on Friday, reaching GBX 31.13 ($0.41). 36,197,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,579,356. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £427.41 million and a P/E ratio of -0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 61.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 134.31. Cineworld Group has a 12 month low of GBX 27.06 ($0.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 124.85 ($1.65).

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

