Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC raised its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the quarter. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 19,515.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 203.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America cut Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.61.

Shares of CI stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $218.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,932. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $190.88 and a one year high of $272.81. The firm has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

