Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Bought by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Ciena worth $34,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ciena by 27.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,228,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,915,000 after buying an additional 267,539 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ciena by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 304,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,342,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the second quarter worth approximately $4,891,000. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 5.9% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 63,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,602,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 10.2% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CIEN. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.93.

In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 3,069 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $159,311.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,069 shares of company stock worth $999,272. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $74.50 on Thursday. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $75.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

