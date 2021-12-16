Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Trading 12.5% Higher

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp (CVE:CMC) traded up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.23. 2,090,242 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 5,943,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Cielo Waste Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The stock has a market cap of C$146.73 million and a PE ratio of -2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.36.

In related news, Director Clayton Donald Allan acquired 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,869.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,743,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,093,374.80.

Cielo Waste Solutions Company Profile (CVE:CMC)

