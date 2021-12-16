CIBC Begins Coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY)

Equities researchers at CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

NASDAQ AY opened at $37.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $48.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.09 and a 200-day moving average of $37.74. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.70). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $329.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 8.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 7.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 7.8% during the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

