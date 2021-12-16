China Teletech Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Teletech Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 264.9% from the November 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:CNCT opened at $0.01 on Thursday. China Teletech has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.

Get China Teletech alerts:

China Teletech Company Profile

China Teletech Holding, Inc is an investment holding company. It does not have any business operations. The company explores opportunities to acquire business in both China and the rest of the world. China Teletech Holding was founded on March 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for China Teletech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Teletech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.