China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Short Interest Update

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the November 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

China Resources Cement stock remained flat at $$23.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14. China Resources Cement has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut China Resources Cement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement, concrete and related products and services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.

