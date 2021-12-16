China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 132,500 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the November 15th total of 237,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

China Liberal Education stock opened at $1.52 on Thursday. China Liberal Education has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $9.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLEU. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in China Liberal Education in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in China Liberal Education in the second quarter worth about $142,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in China Liberal Education in the second quarter worth about $139,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in China Liberal Education in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in China Liberal Education in the first quarter worth about $120,000. 10.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed and delivered academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

