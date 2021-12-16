China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Short Interest Up 86.8% in November

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 428,300 shares, an increase of 86.8% from the November 15th total of 229,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 80.8 days.

Shares of JINFF opened at $2.50 on Thursday. China Gold International Resources has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $3.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.81.

China Gold International Resources Company Profile

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. engages in acquisition, development and exploration of gold and base metal mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes CSH Gold Mine and Jiama Copper Gold Polymetallic Mine. The company was founded on May 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

