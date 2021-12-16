Chicago Capital LLC Sells 880 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Chicago Capital LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 81,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,450,000 after buying an additional 17,871 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $542,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA opened at $77.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.55 and its 200-day moving average is $79.87. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $70.67 and a 1-year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.