Chicago Capital LLC Sells 40 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Chicago Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Atlassian by 265.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in Atlassian by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $364.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.75, a P/E/G ratio of 105.39 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $408.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.63. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $198.80 and a 52-week high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $345.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.53.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.