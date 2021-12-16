Chicago Capital LLC Sells 1,147 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Chicago Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,743 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 3.0% of Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $77,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,091,544,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,811,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $657,304,000 after buying an additional 1,286,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,529,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,144 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816,615 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $922,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,358,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

V traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.19. 46,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,842,846. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.59. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $402.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on V. Mizuho decreased their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.88.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

