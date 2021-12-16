Chicago Capital LLC Makes New Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 574 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. JMP Securities raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.81.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $389.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $399.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $240.56 and a 1 year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.19%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.