Chicago Capital LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,659,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,855. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen raised their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,745.50.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,130.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,370.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2,299.76. The company has a market cap of $87.48 billion, a PE ratio of 232.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,860.73 and a one year high of $2,687.29.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

