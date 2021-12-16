Chicago Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,735 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321,334 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,618,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942,851 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 86,873,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774,534 shares during the period. Yale University increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13,254.5% during the second quarter. Yale University now owns 4,406,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373,986 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,572 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA opened at $50.97 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.90.

