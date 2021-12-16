Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

Chemung Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 27.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Chemung Financial to earn $4.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

Chemung Financial stock opened at $44.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.06. Chemung Financial has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.44 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 27.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Chemung Financial will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chemung Financial stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,117 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.73% of Chemung Financial worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

