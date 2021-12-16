ChatCoin Hits Market Cap of $1.09 Million (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 15th. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $49,420.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,548.11 or 0.99419076 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00045767 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004966 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00032655 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003723 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.09 or 0.01026157 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

