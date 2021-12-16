Charles Ross Carter Acquires 7,000 Shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Stock

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) CFO Charles Ross Carter purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ICAD stock opened at $6.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $170.49 million, a PE ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 1.08. iCAD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $21.44.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 million. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 17.38% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICAD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iCAD by 29.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 287,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 64,983 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iCAD by 15.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of iCAD during the second quarter worth approximately $367,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iCAD by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iCAD during the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. 49.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ICAD. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of iCAD in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iCAD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.39.

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

