Charles Ross Carter Acquires 7,000 Shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Stock

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) CFO Charles Ross Carter purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of ICAD stock opened at $6.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $170.49 million, a PE ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 1.08. iCAD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $21.44.
iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 million. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 17.38% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have commented on ICAD. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of iCAD in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iCAD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.39.
About iCAD
iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.
