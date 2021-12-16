ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Trading Down 7% After Insider Selling

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) dropped 7% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $19.42 and last traded at $19.43. Approximately 228,658 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,101,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.89.

Specifically, Director Michael Linse sold 479,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $9,933,603.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 10,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $219,655.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 731,084 shares of company stock valued at $15,131,063 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

CHPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.06.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.26 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 188.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at about $1,463,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in ChargePoint by 180.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 55,971 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the second quarter worth about $39,488,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the second quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the second quarter worth about $980,000. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

