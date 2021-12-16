Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Shares Acquired by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHNG. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its position in Change Healthcare by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 51,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Change Healthcare by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 420,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after acquiring an additional 82,934 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Change Healthcare by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,162,000 after acquiring an additional 47,631 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 168,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Change Healthcare stock opened at $21.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.91. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -140.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $826.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.09 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHNG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.21.

In other Change Healthcare news, SVP Paul Rareshide sold 4,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $94,327.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven B. Martin sold 8,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $189,096.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

