Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $5.25 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 93.73% from the company’s previous close.

CRNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Aegis initiated coverage on Ceragon Networks in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:CRNT opened at $2.71 on Thursday. Ceragon Networks has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $6.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.97 million, a P/E ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.50.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $76.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ceragon Networks will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the third quarter valued at $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul solutions. Its products include radio units, management systems, small cell hauling, packet and hybrid microwave, and long haul solutions. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

