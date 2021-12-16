Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the November 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.1% in the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 171,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 42.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at $140,000.

CEN stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.43. The stock had a trading volume of 67,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,063. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.70. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment fund/investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of total return with an emphasis on distributions to shareholders. It invests in a portfolio of master limited partnerships and energy infrastructure companies.

