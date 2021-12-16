Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target Raised to $94.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its target price hoisted by Truist from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens increased their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Centene from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.25.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $83.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.20, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $83.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.87 and a 200 day moving average of $69.38.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Centene will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total value of $3,985,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Koster sold 14,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $1,003,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,326 shares of company stock worth $8,791,067. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Centene by 284.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Centene by 3,997.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Centene by 18.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Centene by 2.6% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 24,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in Centene by 11.6% during the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

