Celtic (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Trading 6.3% Higher

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF)’s stock price traded up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.36. 800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Celtic in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Celtic alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.55.

Celtic Plc engages in the management and operation of football club organization and activities. It operates through the following segments: Football and Stadium Operations; Merchandising; and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. The company was founded by Andrew Kerins on November 6, 1887 and is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Celtic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celtic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.