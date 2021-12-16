Celo Market Capitalization Tops $1.41 Billion (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. Over the last seven days, Celo has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Celo has a total market cap of $1.41 billion and approximately $76.69 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can now be bought for about $3.85 or 0.00007923 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Celo Profile

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,204,495 coins. The official website for Celo is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

