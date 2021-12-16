Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair downgraded Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of CLLS opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $382.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.75. Cellectis has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $34.71.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 188.02% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cellectis by 94.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Cellectis during the third quarter worth $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cellectis by 36.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Cellectis by 10.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectis during the second quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

