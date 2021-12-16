Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectar Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $0.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01. Cellectar Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.59.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLRB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 221.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 16,413 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 64.5% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 325.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 93,129 shares during the period. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar BioSciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detects tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

