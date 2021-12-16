Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.17

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.17 and traded as high as $10.57. Celestica shares last traded at $10.56, with a volume of 314,555 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLS shares. TheStreet upgraded Celestica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Celestica from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.17. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.40.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Celestica by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,979,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,218,000 after purchasing an additional 395,239 shares during the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Celestica by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,952,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,063,000 after purchasing an additional 40,680 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Celestica by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,382,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,554,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Celestica by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,063,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,212,000 after purchasing an additional 474,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Celestica by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,675,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,756,000 after purchasing an additional 589,614 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

