Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Celanese were worth $4,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.53.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $160.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.82. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $115.42 and a 12-month high of $174.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

