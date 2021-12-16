Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.69

Shares of Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 3300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

A number of research firms have commented on MTTRY. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Ceconomy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ceconomy in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Baader Bank downgraded shares of Ceconomy from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

