CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Sets New 1-Year High at $107.92

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $107.92 and last traded at $107.48, with a volume of 27259 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.54.

CBRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.47.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in CBRE Group by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in CBRE Group by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group Company Profile (NYSE:CBRE)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.