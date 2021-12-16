CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Short Interest Down 66.2% in November

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,100 shares, a drop of 66.2% from the November 15th total of 272,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
IGR stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.34. The stock had a trading volume of 239,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,242. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.00.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%.
About CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The company also engages in investing in real estate securities mainly located in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.