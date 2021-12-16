CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Short Interest Down 66.2% in November

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,100 shares, a drop of 66.2% from the November 15th total of 272,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

IGR stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.34. The stock had a trading volume of 239,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,242. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,152,965 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,158,000 after purchasing an additional 61,049 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 160,852 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 8,514 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 106,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 349.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 205,247 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 159,613 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000.

About CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The company also engages in investing in real estate securities mainly located in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

