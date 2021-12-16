CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Short Interest Update

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CBSC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.70. 75,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,698. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.30. CB Scientific has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $1.59.
CB Scientific Company Profile
