CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Short Interest Update

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBSC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.70. 75,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,698. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.30. CB Scientific has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $1.59.

CB Scientific Company Profile

CB Scientific, Inc through its subsidiaries, provides products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. The company’s FDA and CE cleared EKG devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms, offers compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms and information for physicians.

