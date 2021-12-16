Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,314 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 12,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $202.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.11 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.25.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

