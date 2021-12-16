carVertical Achieves Market Cap of $5.77 Million (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 15th. One carVertical coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, carVertical has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. carVertical has a total market capitalization of $5.77 million and approximately $657,915.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00040595 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.43 or 0.00208693 BTC.

carVertical Profile

carVertical is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks. CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle. “

