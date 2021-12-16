Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Down 7%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) dropped 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $245.49 and last traded at $245.54. Approximately 102,262 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,323,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $264.02.

CVNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Carvana from $335.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.21 and a beta of 2.31.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Sullivan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total transaction of $850,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total value of $2,938,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,257 shares of company stock worth $6,064,458. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,792,000 after purchasing an additional 39,649 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth $2,251,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth $2,415,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 222,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

