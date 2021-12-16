Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $391.59 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) will post sales of $391.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $382.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $400.60 million. Carpenter Technology posted sales of $348.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.10. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 13.07% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $387.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CRS stock opened at $29.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Carpenter Technology has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is -19.56%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 228,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,193,000 after acquiring an additional 19,352 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 332,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,388,000 after acquiring an additional 24,286 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 38,051 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

