Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,715 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 7,934 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,584 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 13,750 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,078 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 112,287 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,694 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $817,000. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $11.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.33.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $50.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Capitol Federal Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.71%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, EVP Robert D. Kobbeman sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $33,006.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.