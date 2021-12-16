Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$45.23.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CPX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. CSFB set a C$50.00 target price on Capital Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James set a C$48.50 price objective on shares of Capital Power and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

TSE:CPX opened at C$38.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.44 billion and a PE ratio of 38.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Capital Power has a 12 month low of C$33.31 and a 12 month high of C$45.05.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.27). The company had revenue of C$377.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 2.3700001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.45, for a total transaction of C$307,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at C$177,980.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

