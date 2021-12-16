Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA opened at $77.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.55 and a 200 day moving average of $79.87. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.