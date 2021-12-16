Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 98 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,067 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. Truist raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.83.

Shares of HD opened at $407.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $381.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

