Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 417 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.92.

NYSE:MMM opened at $175.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $163.38 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.