Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,326 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 63.6% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $53.09 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $53.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.04.

