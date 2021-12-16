Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR) by 28.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000.

Shares of KAPR stock opened at $27.26 on Thursday. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April has a 12-month low of $26.52 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day moving average of $27.52.

